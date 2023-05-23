Campbell Soup Company (CPB)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $52.68 in the prior trading day, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) closed at $51.59, down -2.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2347777 shares were traded. CPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Ciongoli Adam G. sold 37,354 shares for $56.86 per share. The transaction valued at 2,123,948 led to the insider holds 99,385 shares of the business.

Ciongoli Adam G. sold 44,232 shares of CPB for $2,497,339 on Dec 08. The Executive Vice President now owns 136,739 shares after completing the transaction at $56.46 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Sanzio Anthony, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $56.10 each. As a result, the insider received 100,980 and left with 12,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPB now has a Market Capitalization of 15.78B and an Enterprise Value of 20.19B. As of this moment, Campbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has reached a high of $57.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 299.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CPB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.8M with a Short Ratio of 12.80M, compared to 12.78M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 6.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CPB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.48, compared to 1.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 54.50% for CPB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.28B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Campbell Soup Company’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.56B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.65B and the low estimate is $9.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.