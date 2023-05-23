CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Shares Decline by -2.46% to Close at $6.34

As of close of business last night, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock clocked out at $6.34, down -2.46% from its previous closing price of $6.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6349668 shares were traded. CX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.32.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.24B and an Enterprise Value of 17.57B. As of this moment, CEMEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CX has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CX traded 6.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 461.45M. Insiders hold about 60.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.12M with a Short Ratio of 10.12M, compared to 8.66M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 17, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2017 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $4.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.49B to a low estimate of $4.17B. As of the current estimate, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $4.08B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.35B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.26B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.58B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.68B and the low estimate is $16.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.