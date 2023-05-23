ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed at $8.31 up 4.79% from its previous closing price of $7.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8491219 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Romano Pasquale sold 20,000 shares for $8.16 per share. The transaction valued at 163,210 led to the insider holds 4,148,054 shares of the business.

Romano Pasquale sold 20,000 shares of CHPT for $163,778 on May 17. The President and CEO now owns 4,148,054 shares after completing the transaction at $8.19 per share. On May 16, another insider, Romano Pasquale, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $8.21 each. As a result, the insider received 164,156 and left with 4,148,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.01B and an Enterprise Value of 2.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $19.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHPT has traded an average of 8.28M shares per day and 7.44M over the past ten days. A total of 350.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.96M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 59.61M with a Short Ratio of 59.61M, compared to 53.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $128.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $131.93M to a low estimate of $124M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.63M, an estimated increase of 57.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.01M, an increase of 52.40% less than the figure of $57.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $761M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $702.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.09M, up 50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $944.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.