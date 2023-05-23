Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) closed at $143.93 in the last session, up 1.95% from day before closing price of $141.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1646679 shares were traded. LNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,700 shares for $141.50 per share. The transaction valued at 382,059 led to the insider holds 33,862 shares of the business.

Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares of LNG for $504,630 on Aug 23. The SVP, Operations now owns 56,016 shares after completing the transaction at $168.21 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, BOTTA G ANDREA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,200 shares for $167.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,536,860 and left with 39,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNG now has a Market Capitalization of 36.27B and an Enterprise Value of 60.32B. As of this moment, Cheniere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $182.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LNG traded on average about 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 243.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 3.49M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LNG is 1.58, which was 1.51 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.80% for LNG, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.9 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $2.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.79, with high estimates of $4.09 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.74 and $14.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $27.63. EPS for the following year is $12.15, with 14 analysts recommending between $17.22 and $7.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.15B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.01B, an estimated decrease of -46.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.29B, a decrease of -43.30% over than the figure of -$46.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.43B, down -38.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.27B and the low estimate is $17.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.