Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stock Price Peaks at $154.83 During Trading

The closing price of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) was $152.44 for the day, down -1.80% from the previous closing price of $155.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11652566 shares were traded. CVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CVX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when MORRIS RHONDA J sold 19,666 shares for $170.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,343,281 led to the insider holds 3,967 shares of the business.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 37,300 shares of CVX for $6,800,230 on Nov 30. The Executive Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $182.31 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,900 shares for $181.77 each. As a result, the insider received 527,146 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVX now has a Market Capitalization of 303.22B and an Enterprise Value of 308.66B. As of this moment, Chevron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVX has reached a high of $189.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.87.

Shares Statistics:

CVX traded an average of 7.60M shares per day over the past three months and 6.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.88B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CVX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.21M with a Short Ratio of 14.21M, compared to 13.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.77, CVX has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39. The current Payout Ratio is 31.00% for CVX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.18 and a low estimate of $2.73, while EPS last year was $5.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.52, with high estimates of $4.99 and low estimates of $2.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.4 and $12.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.11. EPS for the following year is $14.72, with 18 analysts recommending between $20.5 and $7.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.85B to a low estimate of $41.6B. As of the current estimate, Chevron Corporation’s year-ago sales were $68.76B, an estimated decrease of -24.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.28B, a decrease of -10.20% over than the figure of -$24.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.26B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $234.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $208.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.25B, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $210.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $236.48B and the low estimate is $181.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.