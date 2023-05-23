Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Rise 4.80% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.31

The price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) closed at $1.31 in the last session, up 4.80% from day before closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1691956 shares were traded. CCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 500,000 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 897,350 led to the insider holds 55,829,046 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 500,000 shares of CCO for $897,350 on Jan 30. The 10% Owner now owns 55,829,046 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 525,902 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 944,993 and bolstered with 55,329,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCO now has a Market Capitalization of 521.47M and an Enterprise Value of 7.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3930.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCO traded on average about 2.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 498.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 474.06M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CCO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 41.24M with a Short Ratio of 41.24M, compared to 41.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.64% and a Short% of Float of 13.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $641.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $655.82M to a low estimate of $620M. As of the current estimate, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $643.38M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $631M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $642M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $598M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.48B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.