ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Stock Price Peaks at $2.4380 During Trading

The closing price of ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) was $2.11 for the day, down -17.25% from the previous closing price of $2.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1584765 shares were traded. CLRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4380 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0350.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Graham Derek bought 1,320 shares for $2.27 per share. The transaction valued at 2,995 led to the insider holds 5,260 shares of the business.

Graham Derek sold 3,900 shares of CLRO for $6,403 on Dec 16. The Interim CEO now owns 3,940 shares after completing the transaction at $1.64 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, HENDRICKS LARRY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,230 and bolstered with 13,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLRO now has a Market Capitalization of 61.09M and an Enterprise Value of 64.33M. As of this moment, ClearOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLRO has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1537.

Shares Statistics:

CLRO traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 7.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLRO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 220.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 252.33k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.94M to a low estimate of $9.94M. As of the current estimate, ClearOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.56M, an estimated decrease of -36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.21M, a decrease of -22.10% over than the figure of -$36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.26M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.8M, down -32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.08M and the low estimate is $34.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.