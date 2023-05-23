CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Rise 0.46% in Day Trading, Closes at $58.90

The price of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) closed at $58.90 in the last session, up 0.46% from day before closing price of $58.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1836883 shares were traded. CMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Rich Brian F sold 4,000 shares for $61.72 per share. The transaction valued at 246,880 led to the insider holds 91,927 shares of the business.

Hofmeister Brandon J. sold 1,250 shares of CMS for $75,002 on Mar 13. The Senior Vice President now owns 62,881 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Hofmeister Brandon J., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,000 and left with 64,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMS now has a Market Capitalization of 18.16B and an Enterprise Value of 32.53B. As of this moment, CMS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMS has reached a high of $71.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMS traded on average about 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 290.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.35M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.65M with a Short Ratio of 7.65M, compared to 7.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMS is 1.95, which was 1.87 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.39 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.09B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, CMS Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.16B, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.41B and the low estimate is $8.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.