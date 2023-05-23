Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Stocks Hit Low of $78.22 Before Closing at $78.41

In the latest session, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) closed at $78.41 down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $79.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6066162 shares were traded. CL stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Colgate-Palmolive Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 139.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Massey Sally sold 14,594 shares for $81.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,190,141 led to the insider holds 8,615 shares of the business.

Tsourapas Panagiotis sold 13,698 shares of CL for $1,110,579 on May 10. The Grp Pres, Eur& Developing Mkts now owns 6,906 shares after completing the transaction at $81.08 per share. On May 10, another insider, Tsourapas Panagiotis, who serves as the Grp Pres, Eur& Developing Mkts of the company, sold 2,404 shares for $81.01 each. As a result, the insider received 194,739 and left with 822 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CL now has a Market Capitalization of 66.40B and an Enterprise Value of 74.90B. As of this moment, Colgate-Palmolive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CL has reached a high of $83.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CL has traded an average of 4.70M shares per day and 4.38M over the past ten days. A total of 831.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 829.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.68M with a Short Ratio of 12.68M, compared to 10.69M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CL is 1.92, from 1.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 98.20% for CL, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.27 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.83B to a low estimate of $4.58B. As of the current estimate, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s year-ago sales were $4.48B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.77B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.65B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.97B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.55B and the low estimate is $19.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.