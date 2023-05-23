Comerica Incorporated (CMA)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) closed at $39.67 in the last session, up 3.47% from day before closing price of $38.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3963745 shares were traded. CMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when McKinney Cassandra M. sold 362 shares for $72.70 per share. The transaction valued at 26,316 led to the insider holds 6,250 shares of the business.

McKinney Cassandra M. sold 3,262 shares of CMA for $237,358 on Jan 27. The EVP now owns 6,825 shares after completing the transaction at $72.76 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Bridges Wendy, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 4,447 shares for $72.07 each. As a result, the insider received 320,495 and left with 12,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMA now has a Market Capitalization of 6.05B. As of this moment, Comerica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMA has reached a high of $87.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMA traded on average about 5.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 131.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CMA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.64M with a Short Ratio of 8.64M, compared to 9.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMA is 2.84, which was 2.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96. The current Payout Ratio is 28.70% for CMA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.65 and $7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.14. EPS for the following year is $7.72, with 23 analysts recommending between $9 and $6.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $911.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $933M to a low estimate of $901M. As of the current estimate, Comerica Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $829M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $917.99M, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $937M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900.86M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.