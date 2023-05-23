COMP (Compass Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) closed the day trading at $4.18 up 2.70% from the previous closing price of $4.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2686925 shares were traded. COMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0179.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COMP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Wilkie Danielle J. sold 1,116 shares for $2.67 per share. The transaction valued at 2,980 led to the insider holds 604 shares of the business.

Wilkie Danielle J. sold 6,464 shares of COMP for $13,890 on Nov 07. The President, Customer Success now owns 604 shares after completing the transaction at $2.15 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, Wilkie Danielle J., who serves as the President, Customer Success of the company, sold 1,109 shares for $2.85 each. As a result, the insider received 3,161 and left with 604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.68B and an Enterprise Value of 2.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMP has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0842.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COMP traded about 2.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COMP traded about 3.9M shares per day. A total of 450.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.11M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COMP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.74M with a Short Ratio of 17.74M, compared to 18.53M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Compass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated decrease of -24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of -$24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.02B, down -16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.