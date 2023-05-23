Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $2.39

As of close of business last night, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s stock clocked out at $2.39, down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $2.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3756427 shares were traded. CIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.14B and an Enterprise Value of 7.46B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2930, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1927.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CIG traded 3.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.46B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 2.88M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, CIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.70. The current Payout Ratio is 51.17% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -81.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.