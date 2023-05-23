Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

The closing price of NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) was $74.58 for the day, up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $74.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4272228 shares were traded. NEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when HACHIGIAN KIRK S bought 10,000 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 700,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Pimentel Armando Jr bought 13,200 shares of NEE for $995,808 on Feb 21. The Director, Pres & CEO of Sub now owns 129,230 shares after completing the transaction at $75.44 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, PORGES DAVID L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $73.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 512,862 and bolstered with 42,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEE now has a Market Capitalization of 157.46B and an Enterprise Value of 225.83B. As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEE has reached a high of $91.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.16.

Shares Statistics:

NEE traded an average of 7.50M shares per day over the past three months and 6.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.98B. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.05M with a Short Ratio of 15.05M, compared to 13.44M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.74, NEE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.87. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12. The current Payout Ratio is 51.70% for NEE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.13 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.77B to a low estimate of $5.68B. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.18B, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7B, an increase of 21.50% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.55B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.96B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.14B and the low estimate is $24.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.