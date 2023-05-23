Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Stocks Reach New Highs at $35.39 During Trading Session

After finishing at $35.84 in the prior trading day, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) closed at $35.39, down -1.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4289165 shares were traded. CAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 236.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Brock Charisse sold 7,036 shares for $37.04 per share. The transaction valued at 260,613 led to the insider holds 94,802 shares of the business.

McGough Thomas M sold 45,000 shares of CAG for $1,739,610 on Apr 06. The EVP & Co-COO now owns 104,859 shares after completing the transaction at $38.66 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Wise Robert G, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $40.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,045,000 and left with 22,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAG now has a Market Capitalization of 17.86B and an Enterprise Value of 27.04B. As of this moment, Conagra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has reached a high of $41.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 477.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 474.27M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.83M with a Short Ratio of 12.83M, compared to 13.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CAG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.30, compared to 1.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.05. The current Payout Ratio is 76.40% for CAG, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1285:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.77.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07B to a low estimate of $3.03B. As of the current estimate, Conagra Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.91B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.98B, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.91B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.54B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.75B and the low estimate is $12.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.