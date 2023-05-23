Consensus estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.22

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) closed the day trading at $0.57 down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0027 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2493109 shares were traded. APRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6065 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5660.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APRN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Findley Linda sold 11,485 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 9,619 led to the insider holds 234,644 shares of the business.

Krechmer Irina sold 4,110 shares of APRN for $3,442 on Feb 28. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 56,516 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Leitgeb Terri, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 928 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider received 777 and left with 13,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APRN now has a Market Capitalization of 35.57M and an Enterprise Value of 61.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRN has reached a high of $8.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6285, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9392.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APRN traded about 1.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APRN traded about 4.16M shares per day. A total of 66.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APRN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 7.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.28% and a Short% of Float of 15.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $109.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.02M to a low estimate of $100.74M. As of the current estimate, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.24M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.91M, a decrease of -20.20% less than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.63M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.47M, down -11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $445.49M and the low estimate is $365.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.