Consensus estimate for Talkspace Inc. (TALK)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.05

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) closed the day trading at $1.07 up 2.88% from the previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1080470 shares were traded. TALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TALK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Reilly John Charles bought 10,000 shares for $0.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,500 led to the insider holds 539,924 shares of the business.

Margolin Gil sold 32,641 shares of TALK for $36,081 on Sep 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 135,953 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Margolin Gil, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 55,800 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider received 61,960 and left with 168,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALK now has a Market Capitalization of 137.88M and an Enterprise Value of 12.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALK has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7840, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8929.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TALK traded about 317.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TALK traded about 528.54k shares per day. A total of 161.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.07M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TALK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.46M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $33.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.68M to a low estimate of $33.22M. As of the current estimate, Talkspace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.84M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.04M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.57M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174M and the low estimate is $149M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.