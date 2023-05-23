Considering CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.22, down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $19.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968867 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. As of this moment, CareTrust’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTRE traded 558.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 512.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.30M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 3.51M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, CTRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.80.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $49.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.53M to a low estimate of $47.6M. As of the current estimate, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.55M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.92M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $209.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $196.13M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $218.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228.22M and the low estimate is $208.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.