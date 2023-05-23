Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Stocks Hit Low of $3.1600 Before Closing at $3.37

In the latest session, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) closed at $3.37 up 5.64% from its previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1282628 shares were traded. CRVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1600.

For a deeper understanding of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Grais Linda bought 10,000 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 24,500 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Jones William Benton bought 20,000 shares of CRVS for $15,800 on Dec 20. The insider now owns 133,773 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, MILLER RICHARD A MD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,812 and bolstered with 1,490,119 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRVS now has a Market Capitalization of 95.47M and an Enterprise Value of 55.76M.

Over the past 52 weeks, CRVS has reached a high of $3.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9700.

For the past three months, CRVS has traded an average of 701.89K shares per day and 3.12M over the past ten days. A total of 46.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 147.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 158.32k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.48.