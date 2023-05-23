Coupang Inc. (CPNG) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $16.29 in the prior trading day, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) closed at $16.01, down -1.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6918369 shares were traded. CPNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Franceschi Pedro sold 7,143 shares for $15.99 per share. The transaction valued at 114,217 led to the insider holds 21,428 shares of the business.

Kang Hanseung sold 174,324 shares of CPNG for $2,789,184 on May 15. The Rep Director, Business Mngmt now owns 475,743 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $18.26 each. As a result, the insider received 3,652,000 and left with 70,651,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPNG now has a Market Capitalization of 28.54B and an Enterprise Value of 27.43B. As of this moment, Coupang’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 138.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has reached a high of $21.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.58B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPNG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.71M with a Short Ratio of 19.71M, compared to 17.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $5.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.81B to a low estimate of $5.6B. As of the current estimate, Coupang Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.04B, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.85B, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.73B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.58B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.23B and the low estimate is $24.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.