Crane Company (CR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Crane Company (NYSE: CR) closed at $74.62 up 0.23% from its previous closing price of $74.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504791 shares were traded. CR stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crane Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when MITCHELL MAX H sold 37,495 shares for $76.48 per share. The transaction valued at 2,867,684 led to the insider holds 322,628 shares of the business.

Switter Edward S sold 49,409 shares of CR for $5,923,151 on Feb 28. The V.P. Treasury & Tax now owns 25,174 shares after completing the transaction at $119.88 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Gallo Kurt F., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 8,263 shares for $119.03 each. As a result, the insider received 983,545 and left with 289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.23B and an Enterprise Value of 5.06B. As of this moment, Crane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CR has reached a high of $83.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CR has traded an average of 478.26K shares per day and 458.11k over the past ten days. A total of 56.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.16M. Shares short for CR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 462.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 438.35k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CR is 0.72, from 1.41 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $4.14, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.