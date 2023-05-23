Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $81.55 in the prior trading day, Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) closed at $80.51, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012933 shares were traded. CCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when MILLER JAMES H sold 9,300 shares for $84.86 per share. The transaction valued at 789,154 led to the insider holds 19,801 shares of the business.

Kalaus Christy L. sold 500 shares of CCK for $46,950 on Sep 08. The VP & Corp Controller now owns 4,894 shares after completing the transaction at $93.90 per share. On May 31, another insider, NOVAES DJALMA JR, who serves as the President – Americas Division of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $105.38 each. As a result, the insider received 526,900 and left with 80,328 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCK now has a Market Capitalization of 9.49B and an Enterprise Value of 16.15B. As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $110.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 882.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 646.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 3.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CCK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.60% for CCK, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1992 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $6.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.31. EPS for the following year is $7.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $6.94.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.33B. As of the current estimate, Crown Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.94B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.24B and the low estimate is $13.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.