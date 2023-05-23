D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.48 in the prior trading day, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) closed at $1.02, up 110.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5359 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46336490 shares were traded. QBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4996.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QBTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 63,750 led to the insider holds 54,021 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 630 shares of QBTS for $3,916 on Sep 02. The 10% Owner now owns 7,939,776 shares after completing the transaction at $6.22 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 128 shares for $6.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 876 and bolstered with 7,939,210 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 57.91M and an Enterprise Value of 67.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.51.

Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5600, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1108.

The stock has traded on average 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.10M. Insiders hold about 35.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QBTS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.47M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.59.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QBTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17M, up 73.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.9M and the low estimate is $21.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 122.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.