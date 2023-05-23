Dollar General Corporation (DG) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) closed the day trading at $211.87 down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $215.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1551239 shares were traded. DG stock price reached its highest trading level at $214.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when McGuire Timothy I bought 3,550 shares for $202.00 per share. The transaction valued at 717,088 led to the insider holds 11,104 shares of the business.

BRYANT WARREN F sold 1,951 shares of DG for $475,913 on Jan 04. The Director now owns 38,269 shares after completing the transaction at $243.93 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Wenkoff Carman R, who serves as the EVP & Chief Information Ofc of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $240.49 each. As a result, the insider received 2,404,911 and left with 22,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DG now has a Market Capitalization of 47.13B and an Enterprise Value of 64.41B. As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DG has reached a high of $261.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 214.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 234.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DG traded about 1.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DG traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 221.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 4.46M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Dividends & Splits

DG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.36, up from 2.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $2.24, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.06, with high estimates of $3.16 and low estimates of $2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.19. EPS for the following year is $12.49, with 28 analysts recommending between $13.2 and $10.91.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $9.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.62B to a low estimate of $9.39B. As of the current estimate, Dollar General Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.75B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.15B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.08B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.84B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.8B and the low estimate is $41.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.