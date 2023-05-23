Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Rise 1.68% in Day Trading, Closes at $13.93

The price of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) closed at $13.93 in the last session, up 1.68% from day before closing price of $13.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900932 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DYN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Farwell Wildon sold 7,441 shares for $13.33 per share. The transaction valued at 99,189 led to the insider holds 92,655 shares of the business.

Brumm Joshua T sold 7,318 shares of DYN for $97,549 on Mar 14. The insider now owns 322,483 shares after completing the transaction at $13.33 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, HIGH SUSANNA GATTI, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,559 shares for $13.33 each. As a result, the insider received 20,781 and left with 110,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DYN now has a Market Capitalization of 783.04M and an Enterprise Value of 557.51M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DYN has reached a high of $15.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DYN traded on average about 387.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 360.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.53M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DYN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 4.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.38% and a Short% of Float of 11.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.97, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.86 and -$4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.9, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$4.52.