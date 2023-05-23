Examining Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) closed at $77.04 down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $78.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569169 shares were traded. CRUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cirrus Logic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when THOMAS SCOTT sold 10,261 shares for $109.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,125,119 led to the insider holds 20,554 shares of the business.

ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD sold 29,229 shares of CRUS for $3,079,481 on Feb 09. The Sr VP, Supply Chain now owns 8,979 shares after completing the transaction at $105.36 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Alberty Carl Jackson, who serves as the VP, MSP of the company, sold 1,998 shares for $105.45 each. As a result, the insider received 210,689 and left with 36,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRUS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.39B and an Enterprise Value of 4.05B. As of this moment, Cirrus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRUS has reached a high of $111.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRUS has traded an average of 579.45K shares per day and 457.47k over the past ten days. A total of 55.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.87M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRUS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.48M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.58 and $4.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $6.31, with 9 analysts recommending between $7 and $5.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $292.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $310M to a low estimate of $290M. As of the current estimate, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $393.64M, an estimated decrease of -25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.56M, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $468.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $413.18M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.