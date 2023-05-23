Examining Lilium N.V. (LILM)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) closed at $1.16 down -3.33% from its previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3160386 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0709.

For a deeper understanding of Lilium N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LILM now has a Market Capitalization of 434.33M and an Enterprise Value of 227.21M.

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4260.

For the past three months, LILM has traded an average of 3.53M shares per day and 4.29M over the past ten days. A total of 397.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.03M. Insiders hold about 63.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.7M with a Short Ratio of 10.70M, compared to 10.59M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

