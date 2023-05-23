Examining Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) closed at $6.80 down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $6.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812722 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Repay Holdings Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Jackson Michael Frank sold 62,500 shares for $7.90 per share. The transaction valued at 493,750 led to the insider holds 54,769 shares of the business.

KIGHT PETER J bought 65,000 shares of RPAY for $481,650 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,560,559 shares after completing the transaction at $7.41 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Alias Shaler, who serves as the President of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $6.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 515,250 and bolstered with 75,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPAY now has a Market Capitalization of 604.71M and an Enterprise Value of 1.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPAY has reached a high of $14.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RPAY has traded an average of 801.53K shares per day and 990.1k over the past ten days. A total of 88.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.62M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RPAY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 3.86M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $66.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $70.8M to a low estimate of $64.36M. As of the current estimate, Repay Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.44M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.37M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.61M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $278.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $282.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $279.23M, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329.16M and the low estimate is $308.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.