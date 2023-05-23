Examining Valley National Bancorp (VLY)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) closed at $7.55 up 5.45% from its previous closing price of $7.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4238249 shares were traded. VLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Valley National Bancorp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when MENDELSON AVNER bought 2,611 shares for $15.52 per share. The transaction valued at 40,529 led to the insider holds 134,126 shares of the business.

Baum Peter J bought 2,500 shares of VLY for $43,625 on May 08. The Director now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $17.45 per share. On May 08, another insider, LENNER MARC J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $15.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,180 and bolstered with 8,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLY now has a Market Capitalization of 4.76B. As of this moment, Valley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has reached a high of $13.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VLY has traded an average of 7.09M shares per day and 6.7M over the past ten days. A total of 507.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.30M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 25.42M with a Short Ratio of 25.42M, compared to 19.03M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VLY is 0.44, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.12. The current Payout Ratio is 38.10% for VLY, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2012 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $511.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $535M to a low estimate of $495M. As of the current estimate, Valley National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $476.69M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $508.14M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $526.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.