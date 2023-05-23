FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Stock Closes up 5.26% on Monday Trading

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) closed the day trading at $2.40 up 5.26% from the previous closing price of $2.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306465 shares were traded. NOTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOTE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when McChrystal Stanley A bought 23,000 shares for $2.19 per share. The transaction valued at 50,370 led to the insider holds 181,436 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOTE now has a Market Capitalization of 305.39M and an Enterprise Value of 467.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTE has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9124, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8608.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOTE traded about 2.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOTE traded about 2.93M shares per day. A total of 133.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.14M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 5.29M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 21.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$3.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $33.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.5M to a low estimate of $32.61M. As of the current estimate, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.17M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.21M, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.88M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.77M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168M and the low estimate is $157.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.