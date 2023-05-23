fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Rise 5.06% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.87

The price of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) closed at $1.87 in the last session, up 5.06% from day before closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9615908 shares were traded. FUBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FUBO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Horihuela Alberto sold 78,564 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 87,206 led to the insider holds 1,360,718 shares of the business.

Janedis John bought 8,000 shares of FUBO for $9,759 on Mar 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Horihuela Alberto, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 61,237 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider received 167,789 and left with 1,252,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUBO now has a Market Capitalization of 429.02M and an Enterprise Value of 534.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $8.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6255.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FUBO traded on average about 14.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 291.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.36M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 46.03M with a Short Ratio of 46.03M, compared to 42.47M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.77% and a Short% of Float of 16.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $302.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $303M to a low estimate of $300.6M. As of the current estimate, fuboTV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $221.89M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $295.75M, an increase of 38.70% over than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $307.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.