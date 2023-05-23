G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) expected to report EPS of $Globus Medical, Inc. for the current quarter

In the latest session, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) closed at $0.47 down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0159 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1375340 shares were traded. GMVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 218,280 led to the insider holds 700,000 shares of the business.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 437,500 shares of GMVD for $446,644 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 1,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMVD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.97M and an Enterprise Value of 4.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMVD has reached a high of $41.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7666.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GMVD has traded an average of 794.29K shares per day and 660.85k over the past ten days. A total of 13.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.84M. Insiders hold about 23.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.38% stake in the company. Shares short for GMVD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 170.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 293.74k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

