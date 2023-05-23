Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) was $1.18 for the day, up 9.26% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5997334 shares were traded. GSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GSAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Monroe James III bought 145,360 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 154,082 led to the insider holds 5,584,398 shares of the business.

Monroe James III bought 75,175 shares of GSAT for $75,175 on May 15. The Director now owns 5,439,038 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On May 11, another insider, Monroe James III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 708,863 shares for $0.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 701,774 and bolstered with 5,363,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.81B and an Enterprise Value of 1.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSAT has reached a high of $2.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4647.

Shares Statistics:

GSAT traded an average of 4.32M shares per day over the past three months and 4.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.81B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 681.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GSAT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 32.02M with a Short Ratio of 32.02M, compared to 34.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.98M to a low estimate of $50.83M. As of the current estimate, Globalstar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.8M, an estimated increase of 39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.05M, an increase of 41.00% over than the figure of $39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.22M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $221.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $216.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.5M, up 45.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $233.84M and the low estimate is $208.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.