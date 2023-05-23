Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) closed at $1.52 in the last session, up 4.83% from day before closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650387 shares were traded. GTEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTEC now has a Market Capitalization of 18.82M and an Enterprise Value of 36.32M. As of this moment, Greenland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTEC has reached a high of $4.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5191, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3078.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTEC traded on average about 156.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 389.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.11M. Insiders hold about 52.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTEC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 18.82k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.08% and a Short% of Float of 0.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $24.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.5M to a low estimate of $21.84M. As of the current estimate, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $20.6M, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.66M, an increase of 31.50% over than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.31M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.83M, up 15.50% from the average estimate.