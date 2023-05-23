Grindr Inc. (GRND) Records 0.65 million Shares Traded, Reaches $6.65 High

After finishing at $5.94 in the prior trading day, Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) closed at $6.05, up 1.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646137 shares were traded. GRND stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.94.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Zage George Raymond III bought 110,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 660,000 led to the insider holds 5,360,000 shares of the business.

Zage George Raymond III bought 50,000 shares of GRND for $296,500 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 5,250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.93 per share.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.90.

Over the past 52 weeks, GRND has reached a high of $71.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.94.

The stock has traded on average 186.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 132.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 173.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.88M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRND as of Apr 27, 2023 were 307.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 419.73k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.