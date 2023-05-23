GSK plc (GSK) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) was $35.35 for the day, down -0.73% from the previous closing price of $35.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3494199 shares were traded. GSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.29.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GSK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 704.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSK now has a Market Capitalization of 72.60B and an Enterprise Value of 89.97B. As of this moment, GSK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSK has reached a high of $45.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.33.

Shares Statistics:

GSK traded an average of 2.89M shares per day over the past three months and 2.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GSK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 3.27M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.58, GSK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.39. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.25. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GSK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 1991 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.97 and $3.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.69B to a low estimate of $8.31B. As of the current estimate, GSK plc’s year-ago sales were $8.7B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.55B, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.45B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.1B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.6B and the low estimate is $38.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.