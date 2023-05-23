Haleon plc (HLN) Records -1.16% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) was $8.55 for the day, down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $8.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1304721 shares were traded. HLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLN now has a Market Capitalization of 39.62B and an Enterprise Value of 52.03B. As of this moment, Haleon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLN has reached a high of $9.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.38.

Shares Statistics:

HLN traded an average of 4.99M shares per day over the past three months and 4.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.84B. Insiders hold about 6.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HLN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.76M with a Short Ratio of 15.76M, compared to 13.68M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, HLN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%.