Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs HAS

After finishing at $60.32 in the prior trading day, Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) closed at $60.41, up 0.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150164 shares were traded. HAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.21B and an Enterprise Value of 11.75B. As of this moment, Hasbro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 260.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAS has reached a high of $91.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HAS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.87M with a Short Ratio of 9.87M, compared to 8.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.05%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HAS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.80, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 324.50% for HAS, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $4.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.44. EPS for the following year is $5, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.36 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Hasbro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated decrease of -17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of -$17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.86B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.09B and the low estimate is $5.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.