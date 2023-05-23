Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) closed at $20.10 in the last session, up 1.01% from day before closing price of $19.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4294690 shares were traded. PEAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.68.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PEAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares for $21.43 per share. The transaction valued at 85,729 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

Klaritch Thomas bought 1,517 shares of PEAK for $35,204 on Mar 07. The COO now owns 344,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.21 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Brinker Scott M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 16,300 shares for $23.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 385,169 and bolstered with 206,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEAK now has a Market Capitalization of 12.02B and an Enterprise Value of 18.65B. As of this moment, Healthpeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEAK has reached a high of $29.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PEAK traded on average about 4.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 537.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 535.96M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PEAK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 8.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PEAK is 1.20, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.70. The current Payout Ratio is 103.00% for PEAK, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1098:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $535.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $541.84M to a low estimate of $526.85M. As of the current estimate, Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $517.93M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $539.22M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $548.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $530.53M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.