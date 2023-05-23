High and low EPS estimates for Guess’ Inc. (GES)’s current quarter

The price of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) closed at $17.58 in the last session, down -2.55% from day before closing price of $18.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884965 shares were traded. GES stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.49.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 166,000 led to the insider holds 199,552 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B and an Enterprise Value of 1.91B. As of this moment, Guess”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GES has reached a high of $24.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GES traded on average about 857.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 742.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GES as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.84M, compared to 5.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.28% and a Short% of Float of 23.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GES is 0.90, which was 0.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48. The current Payout Ratio is 24.00% for GES, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 3 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $555.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $556M to a low estimate of $555M. As of the current estimate, Guess’ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $593.47M, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $646.03M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $660M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $632M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.84B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.