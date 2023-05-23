High and low EPS estimates for Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s current quarter

The price of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) closed at $40.69 in the last session, down -0.88% from day before closing price of $41.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1331681 shares were traded. ROL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ROL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 178.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Wilson John F sold 40,499 shares for $42.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,719,183 led to the insider holds 743,992 shares of the business.

Chandler Elizabeth B sold 2,129 shares of ROL for $77,858 on Jan 26. The CORPORATE SECRETARY now owns 96,960 shares after completing the transaction at $36.57 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, ROLLINS GARY W, who serves as the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of the company, sold 7,750,000 shares for $39.62 each. As a result, the insider received 307,055,000 and left with 209,091,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROL now has a Market Capitalization of 19.37B and an Enterprise Value of 19.60B. As of this moment, Rollins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROL has reached a high of $43.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ROL traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 492.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.77M. Insiders hold about 44.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ROL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.37M, compared to 9.35M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ROL is 0.52, which was 0.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.98. The current Payout Ratio is 58.90% for ROL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 10, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $803.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $813.3M to a low estimate of $795.4M. As of the current estimate, Rollins Inc.’s year-ago sales were $714.05M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $818.34M, an increase of 14.50% over than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $828M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $806M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.