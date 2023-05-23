I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE).

As of close of business last night, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.17, up 2.81% from its previous closing price of $27.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1193057 shares were traded. NFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NFE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Wilkinson Matthew sold 4,000 shares for $42.28 per share. The transaction valued at 169,135 led to the insider holds 46,907 shares of the business.

Wilkinson Matthew sold 6,800 shares of NFE for $285,214 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 50,907 shares after completing the transaction at $41.94 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Griffin C. William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $41.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 410,636 and bolstered with 344,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFE now has a Market Capitalization of 6.31B and an Enterprise Value of 11.70B. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NFE traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.90M, compared to 6.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.40, NFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $6.29, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.09 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $662.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $742.7M to a low estimate of $596.2M. As of the current estimate, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $584.86M, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $829.84M, an increase of 34.10% over than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $977.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.37B, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.