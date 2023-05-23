ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Records 4.08 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.1500 High

After finishing at $2.97 in the prior trading day, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) closed at $2.79, down -6.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4082127 shares were traded. IBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IBRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.40B and an Enterprise Value of 2.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1918.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.45k whereas that against EBITDA is -6.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBRX has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4839, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1363.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 428.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.44M. Insiders hold about 72.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IBRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 29.98M with a Short Ratio of 29.98M, compared to 26.73M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 25.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $360k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20k to a low estimate of $20k. As of the current estimate, ImmunityBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14k, an estimated increase of 2,471.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20k, a decrease of -42.90% less than the figure of $2,471.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $430k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $920k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $240k, up 283.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.3M and the low estimate is $100k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,008.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.