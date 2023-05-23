ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Shares Rise by 1.96% to Close at $14.53

As of close of business last night, ImmunoGen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.53, up 1.96% from its previous closing price of $14.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4268517 shares were traded. IMGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.88.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMGN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 958.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMGN has reached a high of $14.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMGN traded 6.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 258.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.84M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IMGN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 23.1M with a Short Ratio of 23.10M, compared to 26.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $44.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $60M to a low estimate of $21.2M. As of the current estimate, ImmunoGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.16M, an estimated increase of 213.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.21M, an increase of 302.30% over than the figure of $213.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.78M, up 85.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $306.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398M and the low estimate is $218.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.