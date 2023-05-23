Immutep Limited (IMMP) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) closed at $2.33 in the last session, down -4.90% from day before closing price of $2.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1358955 shares were traded. IMMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMMP now has a Market Capitalization of 140.41M and an Enterprise Value of 95.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 385.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.19.

Over the past 52 weeks, IMMP has reached a high of $3.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7184, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8845.

According to the various share statistics, IMMP traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.93M. Shares short for IMMP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 782.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 793.51k on Mar 30, 2023.

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.45M to a low estimate of $1.71M. As of the current estimate, Immutep Limited’s year-ago sales were $316.44k, an estimated increase of 715.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.58M, an increase of 715.30% over than the figure of $715.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $316.44k, up 715.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.42M and the low estimate is $1.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -44.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.