IN8bio Inc. (INAB)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) was $2.72 for the day, down -16.05% from the previous closing price of $3.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750097 shares were traded. INAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6901.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when FAIRBAIRN EMILY bought 789,473 shares for $1.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,499,999 led to the insider holds 4,111,958 shares of the business.

Brandt Peter C. bought 105,263 shares of INAB for $200,000 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 182,473 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Roemer Alan S., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,315 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,998 and bolstered with 55,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INAB now has a Market Capitalization of 66.58M and an Enterprise Value of 61.25M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INAB has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9396.

Shares Statistics:

INAB traded an average of 3.72M shares per day over the past three months and 507.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.20M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for INAB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 149.54k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$1.16.