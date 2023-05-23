Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Stock Closes up 5.64% on Monday Trading

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) closed the day trading at $44.39 up 5.64% from the previous closing price of $42.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1413072 shares were traded. NTLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTLA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Sepp-Lorenzino Laura sold 2,330 shares for $38.48 per share. The transaction valued at 89,659 led to the insider holds 17,629 shares of the business.

LEONARD JOHN M sold 6,673 shares of NTLA for $248,302 on Jan 04. The President and CEO now owns 766,825 shares after completing the transaction at $37.21 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Lebwohl David, who serves as the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,574 shares for $37.21 each. As a result, the insider received 95,779 and left with 25,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTLA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 74.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 52.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $76.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTLA traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTLA traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 87.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.75M. Insiders hold about 5.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.83M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 7.42M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.75% and a Short% of Float of 8.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.15 and a low estimate of -$1.59, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.39, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.55 and -$6.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.39. EPS for the following year is -$5.78, with 26 analysts recommending between -$4.05 and -$8.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.12M, down -7.90% from the average estimate.