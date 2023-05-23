IonQ Inc. (IONQ)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) closed at $10.86 in the last session, up 22.30% from day before closing price of $8.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26095320 shares were traded. IONQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IONQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.30 and its Current Ratio is at 19.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Chapman Peter Hume sold 7,304 shares for $4.43 per share. The transaction valued at 32,357 led to the insider holds 458,762 shares of the business.

Babinski Laurie A. sold 5,199 shares of IONQ for $23,032 on Dec 12. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 238,803 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Kramer Thomas G., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,079 shares for $4.43 each. As a result, the insider received 13,640 and left with 824,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONQ now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 165.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 93.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has reached a high of $9.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IONQ traded on average about 5.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.36M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IONQ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 22.39M with a Short Ratio of 22.39M, compared to 20.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.14% and a Short% of Float of 13.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54M to a low estimate of $4.3M. As of the current estimate, IonQ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.61M, an estimated increase of 66.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.13M, up 71.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is $27.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.