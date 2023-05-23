It’s a good day to be an Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shareholder

The closing price of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) was $363.12 for the day, down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $368.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1827947 shares were traded. LULU stock price reached its highest trading level at $367.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $356.65.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LULU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 144.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when BURGOYNE CELESTE sold 17,343 shares for $362.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,278,170 led to the insider holds 15,302 shares of the business.

Henry Kathryn sold 189 shares of LULU for $66,491 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 4,102 shares after completing the transaction at $351.80 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Gibson Kourtney, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200 shares for $280.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,024 and bolstered with 1,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LULU now has a Market Capitalization of 47.90B and an Enterprise Value of 47.81B. As of this moment, Lululemon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LULU has reached a high of $389.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $251.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 355.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 330.13.

Shares Statistics:

LULU traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 4.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LULU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 3.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.5, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $2.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.05 and $10.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.61. EPS for the following year is $13.41, with 29 analysts recommending between $14.57 and $11.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.16B, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LULU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.11B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.12B and the low estimate is $9.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.