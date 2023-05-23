It’s an appealing income play to consider LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

As of close of business last night, LivaNova PLC’s stock clocked out at $45.74, up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $45.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569786 shares were traded. LIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LIVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when McDonald Damien sold 2,220 shares for $42.55 per share. The transaction valued at 94,461 led to the insider holds 111,847 shares of the business.

McDonald Damien sold 2,220 shares of LIVN for $121,123 on Dec 15. The CEO now owns 83,749 shares after completing the transaction at $54.56 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.52B and an Enterprise Value of 2.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 70.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIVN has reached a high of $70.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LIVN traded 557.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 330.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.31M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.22% stake in the company. Shares short for LIVN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 1.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $264.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $271M to a low estimate of $260.5M. As of the current estimate, LivaNova PLC’s year-ago sales were $254.2M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $266.1M, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $270M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.