Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs JOBY

After finishing at $5.11 in the prior trading day, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed at $5.45, up 6.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5025299 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JOBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.40 and its Current Ratio is at 33.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when DeHoff Kate sold 28,404 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 156,222 led to the insider holds 166,220 shares of the business.

Bowles Gregory sold 11,703 shares of JOBY for $58,515 on May 17. The insider now owns 15,245 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On May 16, another insider, Bowles Gregory, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,903 shares for $5.01 each. As a result, the insider received 29,574 and left with 26,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.83B and an Enterprise Value of 1.80B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 605.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.83M. Insiders hold about 41.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 38.82M with a Short Ratio of 38.82M, compared to 33.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.16% and a Short% of Float of 12.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.91.